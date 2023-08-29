Hema Malini reveals why Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 are hits

The massive success of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and now the recently released Gadar 2 has brought the Hindi film industry back to its A game. Both films not only won over the hearts of the audiences but also rendered immense trust in the filmmakers. Ending a dry spell at the Box Office, both the films managed to mint a whooping business of more than Rs. 500 crores. Recently, actress Hema Malini reacted to the massive success of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, and revealed why both films did wonderfully well at the box office.

Hema Malini on the success of Pathaan and Gadar 2

While speaking to PTI, Hema Malini calling OTT a 'time pass' stated, “Films on the (big) screen are very different, which we are used to. I’m used to that kind of films... the big screen. So, this OTT and web series are all nice for time pass, but I don’t know how wonderful it is. That’s why when Gadar 2 and Pathaan and all came on the big screen, they were all a hit. People love to see the big screen, which is different from the small screen.”

Sidharth Anand’s action-thriller directorial, Pathaan was released earlier this year in January while Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma is a sequel to the iconic blockbuster, Gadar released two decades back.

Hema Malini on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Baghban

In addition to this, she also spoke about her superhit film, Baghban which will clock 20 years this year in October. The film saw her sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. While talking about her ‘wonderful’ experience of working with him, she expressed her desire to get many more films together after Baghban. “Unfortunately, it did not happen. Maybe one has to remember only Baghban”, she said. Reminiscing old memories, she shared how she had done a film after a gap of few years and she was a little hesitant but still went ahead with it.

Released in the year 2003, Baghban was a family drama directed by Ravi Chopra. In the film, Hema and Big B play the role of an elderly couple who are not only forced to live separately by their sons but are also neglected by them. The film is equally loved by the audiences even years after its release.

