Hema Malini says a director wanted her to remove saree pin; Reveals she was offered Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Hema Malini, fondly known as the Dream Girl, is one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema. Over the years, she has managed to leave the audience mighty impressed with her craft. Recently, in an interview, Hema Malini spoke about one of the incidents that she faced during her early days in the industry. She also revealed that Raj Kapoor approached her to do Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Hema Malini recalls an incident with a director

While speaking to Lehren, the yesteryear actress shared details about a director who wanted her to remove the pin from her saree. She recalled how he wanted her saree to follow off her shoulder during a scene. Hema said, "He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘saree niche gir jayegi’. They said that’s what we want."

When Raj Kapoor approached Hema Malini for Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram starred Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor. The film was released in 1978 and it enjoyed a positive response from the audience. But did you know, the film was first offered to Hema Malini? In the same interview, Hema revealed that Raj Kapoor offered her the part despite knowing that she wouldn't do the film. The actress shared, "He said this is such a film, you will not do it but I am keen that you do it." She added how her mother, who was sitting next to her, was against Raj Kapoor's offer. She moved her head in dismissal.

Meanwhile, Hema recently hit headlines after she skipped her husband Dharmendra's grandson Karan Deol's wedding. Even her daughters Ahana and Esha Deol were not seen attending the star-studded wedding. However, the rift speculations between the families were put to rest after Esha congratulated Karan and his wife Drisha Acharya on their new beginning by sharing a note on her Instagram story.