Hema Malini shares beautiful pic with Dharmendra on their wedding anniversary; Says ‘I thank God…’

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are one of the most good-looking on-screen and off-screen couples of their time. Their love story has been talked about a lot and they are indeed an evergreen couple. It was only yesterday that the veteran actor made it to the headlines as he was hospitalised. Reportedly, he is much better now but today yet again he is in the headlines and this time for a special reason. It is Hema and Dharmendra’s anniversary today and the veteran actress shared a lovely picture of the two to wish her husband on their special day.

In the picture that Hema Malini posted we can see her looking gorgeous in a beige coloured saree with a golden border. She stood beside Dharmendra who had his arms wrapped around his wife. The Sholay actor looked handsome in a white shirt and the smiles on their faces are proof of the happy space that they are in. Sharing this picture Hema wrote, “Our wedding anniversary today I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed.”

Take a look:

Talking about Dharmendra’s health, the veteran actor had fallen sick last week as per a report in the Indian Express. As stated by the source, “But he is getting better. He is doing fine. He will be given a discharge in a couple of days, by Tuesday or so. There’s nothing to worry about.”

As of now, Dharmendra is working on Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead. The movie will mark his return to the big screen after over three years. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark Dharmendra’s first collaboration with Alia and Ranveer.

ALSO READ: Actor Dharmendra admitted in hospital, getting better now: Report