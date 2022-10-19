Hema Malini shares PICS with dearest friend Rekha from her 74th birthday

Veteran actress Hema Malini has been one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. On October 16, she celebrated her 74th birthday. Many actors visited her house to wish her. But there was one well-wisher whose visit made her birthday more special. And she is none other than Rekha. Both the actresses are very close friends. Hema shared pictures on her Instagram handle and mentioned Rekha as her dearest friend. They starred in multiple films together, including Apne Apne, Jaan Hatheli Pe, Kahte Hain Mujhko Raja, etc.

Hema Malini’s post:

Taking to Instagram, the veteran actress wrote, “With my dearest friend Rekha who dropped by at home on my birthday to make me feel special. Our binding has been for many decades which goes beyond being just colleagues. Radhey Radhey.” In the first picture, Rekha is seen in a white saree as she hugged Hema, who looks pretty in a pink saree. Hema Malini had also posted pictures with Dharmendra and wrote, "Always lovely to be with my Dharam ji on my birthday. #birthday #celebration."