Hema Malini shares priceless throwback PIC with Dharmendra, daughters Esha & Ahana Deol on Girl Child Day

Hema Malini took to her Instagram space to celebrate National Girl Child Day. The beautiful Dream Girl of Bollywood has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. However, she sure does like to keep in touch with her fans and followers on social media. The actress-turned-politician is quite active on Instagram, where she often treats fans to glimpses of her professional and personal life. Not only that, Hema also drops some unseen pictures from the yesteryears in the film industry, along with throwback pictures with her family.

Keeping up with this trajectory, earlier today, the politician took to the photo-and-video-sharing application yet again and shared another gem from the past. The Satte Pe Satta actress shared an unseen, throwback picture with husband Dharmendra and their daughters Esha and Ahana Deol, on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day. In the sepia-toned, vintage picture, one can see young Ahana and Esha sitting on Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s shoulders respectively.

Sharing this photograph, Hema also wrote a sweet caption to go with it. It read, “Today is the a celebration of the girl child. So proud to have my two daughters in my life #daughter #celebration #girlchild”. Esha reacted to the picture and left a comment on the post. It read, “Love and respect (red heart and evil eye emoji) @dreamgirlhemamalini @aapkadharam”.

Take a look:

Hema Malini shares a warm and close bond with both her daughters. In fact, Esha Deol has several pictures on her Instagram feed showcasing the different sweet moments that the mother-and-daughter duo spend together on various occasions.

