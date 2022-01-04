Hema Malini shares sweet throwback pics with Dharmendra, Esha Deol and late mother Jaya Chakravarthy

No matter how much you grow up, your mom always remains the most precious person in your life. Hema Malini reminisced certain sweet moments with her later mother Jaya Chakravarthy on Monday by posting various flashback photos on her social media. Hema took to Twitter to share photographs from the sets of her movies as well as her travel days with her mother. The veteran actress also penned down a heartfelt message to explain the significance of ‘Amma’ in her life.

In the tweet shared by Hema Malini, she put up pictures of her grinning and posing with her spouse, Dharmendra. Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, their daughters, also appeared in some of the pics. In one photo, Esha was seen feeding a slice of cake to her grandma Jaya while Dharmendra watched them intently. The photos appeared to be from one of Jaya's birthday bash years ago. Along with the pics, Hema wrote, "Amma was the pivot of the family and she ruled like a true matriarch. She loved all her grandkids equally and enjoyed being surrounded by them. Her birthday was great fun with 'Amba' as the kids called her, celebrating with the whole family around her. Photos taken on her special day."

In the following tweet, Hema Malini additionally put up more pics where she could be seen conversing with actor Nargis as her mother looks on. Hema is seen sitting beside her mom and chatting with her in the pics and smiling with her. Hema captioned the post, "How time flies! It seems like just the other day, I was busy sorting out shooting dates with Amma, when I was doing 3 shifts a day! And here I am, doing entirely different things, and without her caring presence! Life has to move on but memories last forever as long as we are alive.”

