Hema Malini to perform Ramayana-based dance drama in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

A historic event is poised to unfold in India this month with the inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled to occur on January 22 in Ayodhya, and it will be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a noteworthy addition to the celebrations, it has been revealed that BJP leader and actress Hema Malini will be presenting a dance drama based on the epic Ramayana ahead of the significant event.

Hema Malini will perform dance drama based on Ramayana ahead of Ram Mandir Pran pratishtha ceremony

In a video shared by ANI, Indian actress and politician Hema Malini conveyed a message, saying, “Jai Shri Ram. Mai pehli baar Ayodhya aa rahi hun aur woh bhi uss waqt jab Ram Lalla ke mandir ka udghatan hone ja raha hai, jiska kayi saalon se logon ko intezaar tha” (I am coming to Ayodhya for the first time at the time of the pran pratishtha of Ram Temple for which people were waiting for years).

She further revealed that, on this auspicious occasion, she and her team will be performing a dance drama based on Ramayana on January 17, 2024, at 7 in the evening in Ayodhya.

Have a look!

Film industry celebrities invited for Ram Mandir consecration

The prestigious event on January 22, marking the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, has garnered attention with invitations extended to a multitude of high-profile personalities and dignitaries, including stars from the entertainment industry. Recently, images of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor receiving the official invitation created a buzz on the internet.

Advertisement

Pinkvilla previously reported exclusively on the extensive guest list for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Notable actors such as Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Prabhas, and Yash are expected to attend.

Furthermore, ace directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, and Rohit Shetty might also grace the event with their presence.

The guest list extends to include more notable names including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception ft. Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Hema Malini-Juhi Chawla and more