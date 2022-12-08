Hema Malini wishes the 'love of her life' Dharmendra on his 87th birthday with a special post

Bollywood's He-Man Dharmendra, who has had a glorious career with several hits to his credit, is celebrating his birthday today. On his 87th birthday, his fans and colleagues from the industry have flooded social media with warm wishes. His wife, actress and politician Hema Malini too shared a special post for him on Twitter. She shared romantic pictures with Dharmendra and also penned a sweet birthday note. 'Happy birthday to the love of my life'

Hema Malini, who is quite active on social media, took to her handle and shared recent pictures from her birthday celebration. In the pictures, she is seen sporting a pink silk saree while the birthday boy is seen wearing an orange shirt. The couple looks all things adorable. Along with the pictures, the senior actress wrote a note. She wished for his good health and long life. Her note read, "Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life." Have a look:



Soon after she shared the post, fans were seen dropping sweet birthday wishes for Dharmendra. A fan commented, "Happy Birthday Dharam Ji , love and blessings from israel. Dhar sara Pyar Aur sneh … Have a wonderful birthday, stay happy and healthy always." Another fan commented, "Happy Birthday To You @aapkadharam Sir .. Wishing You A very Happy & Healthy Life Ahead.. Keep Shining Our Superstar." Ajay Devgn's special wish Ajay Devgn, who is enjoying the success of Drishyam 2, shared a smiling picture of Dharmendra and wished him on his birthday. He wrote, "Dearest Dharamji. Happy birthday Sir. You are my neighbour & my favourite. And you continue to rock. Lots of love & warm wishes."



Work front Dharmendra will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Dharmendra: 10 throwback pics shared by the veteran actor that’ll take you on a nostalgic ride