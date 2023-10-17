Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash: Dream Girl poses with Madhuri Dixit, Dharmendra, Esha Deol

Hema Malini, the veteran star and politician, celebrated her 75th birthday in grand style. The iconic actress, known for her roles in films like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Baghban, was honored with a lavish bash in Mumbai. The celebration saw the presence of Bollywood celebrities such as Salman Khan, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Esha Deol, Raveena Tandon, Jackie Shroff, and many others. Inside visuals from the party have surfaced, featuring Hema Malini posing with Madhuri Dixit Nene and gracing the stage with her husband Dharmendra, daughters Esha and Ahana, alongside the birthday cake.

Inside glimpses from Hema Malini’s 75th birthday bash with Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Dharmendra and more

On Monday, October 16, Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday with a grand bash in Mumbai, attended by several stars from the film industry. Inside visuals from the star-studded party provide a glimpse of the fun-filled celebration.

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene posed for selfies with the Dream Girl, who looked stunning in a lavender saree paired with diamond jewelry.

Anupam Kher shared a heartfelt post featuring Hema ji on stage, enjoying and grooving to her song Tune O Rangeele. In one delightful video, she sat alongside her husband Dharmendra as they enjoyed the song Dream Girl. Pictures also captured Anupam Kher posing with the birthday girl and Jackie Shroff.

The caption expressed, “Hema Malini ji is undoubtedly the most graceful and dignified lady in the Indian film Industry. I was in college when I first saw her shooting for #Kudrat film. I was 14 then. After getting into films I was lucky to have worked with her in some movies. Yesterday was her 75th birthday. She hosted a party. It was one of the most enjoyable evenings. Full of music, fun and nostalgia. And even after so many years #HemaJi has the same grace, dignity, magic and inner beauty! May God give her long, happy and healthy life. Hema ji ki jai ho! #HappyBirthdayHemaJi #Dreamgirl.”

In another picture from the party, Hema Malini is joined by her beloved family, including Dharmendra, daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, as they gather on stage with the birthday cake.

Shilpa Shetty also shared a delightful picture on her Instagram Stories, capturing a moment with her mother and sister Shamita alongside Hema Malini at the celebration.

