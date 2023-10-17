Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash: Rekha grooves to Kya Khoob Lagti Ho with B-town’s dream girl; WATCH

Hema Malini, the renowned Dream Girl of Bollywood, marked her 75th birthday recently on October 16 with a grand celebration. She hosted a special birthday bash which was a star-studded event that included Rekha, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Esha Deol, Sonu Nigam, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Padmini Kolhapure, among many others. What caught our attention from the evening was the veteran actresses Hema Malini and Rekha grooving together on stage, to the song Kya Khoob Lagti Ho.

Veteran actresses Hema Malini and Rekha groove to the beats of Kya Khoob Lagti Ho

As Hema Malini celebrated her 75th birthday on October 16, numerous celebrities attended her star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai. Videos from the celebration have also surfaced on the internet. In one of these viral videos, Rekha is seen grooving to the beats of the song Kya Khoob Lagti Ho on stage along with Hema Malini, dedicating the lyrics to her. They were also seen having a little chat in between their grooves.

The ‘Dream Girl’ looked gorgeous in a pastel pink colored lace saree paired with a diamond necklace and matching earrings and bracelet. She kept her hair open and opted for a dewy makeup look. While Rekha on the other hand donned an embroidered ivory sari and carried a potli bag. HAVE A LOOK:

Jackie Shroff escorts Bollywood divas inside Hema Malini's birthday bash

In another video, Madhuri Dixit, Rani Mukerji, and Rekha were spotted heading to the photo area. Rani held Rekha's hand, and Jackie Shroff escorted them gracefully. They posed together with Jackie Shroff, and Madhuri Dixit's husband, Sriram Nene, also joined the group. HAVE A LOOK:

Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a purple saree with shimmery details, while Rani wore a blue saree that resembled her character from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Rekha, as always, looked elegant in an ivory saree paired with a potli bag. She had her hair in a bun and red lipstick, showcasing her timeless style.

