'Her contribution to Indian music...': PM Narendra Modi remembers Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.



Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar needs no introduction. Her melodious voice has always been a treat to the ears. For her notable work in the music industry, Lata Mangeshkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. During her eight-decade-long career, the veteran singer lent her voice to innumerable euphonious songs. While recently, the legendary singer marked her birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now remembered her, recognizing her contributions to the Indian music industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers Lata Mangeshkar by penning a note

25th September marked the 94th birth anniversary of singer Lata Mangeshkar. Taking to X (Formerly called Twitter) on Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a note remembering her, mentioning how her “soulful renditions evoked deep emotions”. “Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. Her contribution to Indian music spans decades, creating an everlasting impact. Her soulful renditions evoked deep emotions and will forever hold a special place in our culture,” wrote PM Modi in his note.

Fans remember Lata Mangeshkar with love

After the Prime Minister posted the heartfelt note for the veteran singer, her fans flooded the comment section and also remembered Lata Mangeshkar with love. “Lata Mangeshkar the nightingale of India,” said a fan, and another fan of the singer said, “Happy birth anniversary Lata ji”.

About Lata Mangeshkar’s career

The veteran singer has set the bar of singing high in the music industry and curated a huge fan base for herself over the years. With an eight-decade-long career, the singer was bestowed with several national honors including Bharat Ratna, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and Padma Bhushan, among the rest. While Lata Mangeshkar has lent her melodious voice to several songs in the music industry, some of her notable works include Lag Jaa Gale, Jiya Jale, Rahen Na Rahen, Tere Liye, Tere Bina Zindagi Se and Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh.

