Hera Pheri 3: OG trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal’s VIRAL pic from shoot leaves fans excited

Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening with the original trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal! They are all set to reprise their roles as Raju, Shyam and Baburao in the third installment of Hera Pheri, one of the most-loved franchises of Bollywood. While earlier Akshay Kumar said that he would no longer be doing Hera Pheri 3, Pinkvilla reported a few weeks ago that he could be back as Raju in Hera Pheri 3 as producer Firoz Nadiadwala reinitiated conversations with him. Now, looks like it all worked out, as the trio is back for Hera Pheri 3, and they began shooting for the film yesterday in Mumbai. Now, a picture of the actors from Hera Pheri 3 shoot is going viral, and fans can’t keep calm!

The picture from the shoot of Hera Pheri 3 shows Paresh Rawal standing in between Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. He is seen in his Baburao look with a white kurta, and dhoti. Meanwhile, Akshay is seen in his iconic white and red printed shirt with bright red pants. Suniel Shetty is seen in his character Shyam’s look. He has spectacles on, and is seen in a grey shirt. Other members of the crew are seen posing next to the actors in the viral pic. Check it out below!

Fans’ reaction to PIC from Hera Pheri shoot

Needless to say, fans were super-excited to see the OG trio back again! Reacting to the picture of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, one Twitter user wrote, “OG trio is back again,” while another Twitter user commented, “This blockbuster franchise ICONIC RAJU, SHYAM, BABU RAO.” Another fan commented, “Finally,” while another one wrote, “Powerful Trio.”

Yesterday, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that the original Hera Pheri gang will take the cult franchise forward, and that many meetings about the script have happened over the last few months. “The team is now confident that Hera Pheri 3 will do complete justice to all the hype and anticipation around part 3 of Hera Pheri. Right from producer, Firoz Nadiadwala to the actors – Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel are all excited with positivity to return on the set as Raju, Shyam, and Baburao,” said the source.