Hera Pheri 3 star Paresh Rawal talks about his bond with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty: ‘They are secure actors’

Paresh Rawal has been associated with the Hindi film industry for decades. In his illustrious career, he has appeared in over 240 films. The many awards and accolades that he has received over the years prove that he is a talented actor-producer. Among these scores of movies, Hera Phera became a cult favorite. He shared the screen with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in the comedy movie. Recently, the actor spoke about the bond he shares with his co-stars.

Paresh Rawal talks about his bond with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty

In an exclusive chat with India Today, Paresh Rawal spoke extensively about the Hera Pheri franchise and his upcoming projects. Since Hera Pheri 3 is on the cards, the Welcome actor divulged about his bond with his co-stars, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty.

When asked what’s it like to shoot with the two actors and if they still have the same bond and equation they had when they shot for the first instalment of the franchise, the actor said, “Yeah, we still have.” The senior actor added that after Hera Pheri, the trio has worked together in many films.

Rawal added that while working they know what to do and what not to do. “We respect each other as an artist, as human beings, and as friends. They are all secure actors. And we know what we have to do. It's not a kind of dark area that we don't know what is expected of us. We know character mein kya karna hain kya nahi karna hain (We know what we should do while in character and what not to do),” he added.

Paresh Rawal talks about Hera Pheri 3

The sequel to the 2016 film Phir Hera Pheri was announced earlier. In Hera Pheri 3, Paresh Rawal will reprise his role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. Talking about the movie, he said in the same interview that sequels should be like the Munna Bhai franchise. “Agar ye achhi hoti haina, I always have this example of Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai. The sequel should be like that, radically different. Take a quantum leap. Take your character in a different background, a different world. Take the audience also to a different world. That's how it should be,” he said hoping the best for his upcoming movie.

