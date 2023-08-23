Hera Pheri 3: Was Kartik Aaryan supposed to play Akshay Kumar's character in the film? Paresh Rawal reveals

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who is popularly known for his role as Babu Rao from Hera Pheri, revealed in a recent interview about the role offered to Kartik Aaryan. Moreover, the actor also shared that even though Aaryan’s name was attached with the third instalment of the comedy film, he was not supposed to play the role of Raju which has been played by Akshay Kumar for the first two parts of the film.

Paresh Rawal reveals the role of Kartik Aaryan in Hera Pheri 3

In an interview with News18, Paresh Rawal shared that Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, had a “different role” in the new film. Moreover, the veteran actor also confirmed that Kartik’s character “wasn’t cut from the same cloth” as Raju and it was “made with a different fabric.”

While continuing telling about Kartik’s role, Paresh Rawal said, “Kartik’s role was different and had a different kind of energy than Raju. The premise of his character was different. One shouldn’t be afraid of backlashes. And once people watch a film, they forget all the backlashes.”

While talking about the universe of Hera Pheri, the OMG actor revealed that after the sequel of Hera Pheri was announced, he became “over-confident”. The actor said, “There was a sense of over-confidence and that shouldn’t have happened. Suniel Shetty anna was earnest and honest and carried the legacy of Shyam in an amazing way. Characters and premises like Hera Pheri come our way very rarely.”

Advertisement

Paresh Rawal confirmed last year about Kartik Aaryan being on-board

Interestingly, Paresh Rawal confirmed last year that Kartik Aaryan had come on-board to star in Hera Pheri, and this happened before any official announcement was made by the makers. Well, the news didn’t receive a good response because fans of the franchise were disappointed with the change in casting.

However, after a lot of thinking it was decided to go ahead with the original cast which comprises Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

Work front

Work-wise, Paresh Rawal is awaiting the release of his latest Dream Girl 2. The film is a comedy-drama and features Ayushamann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles along with Vijay Raaz, Anu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, among others. The film is set to hit the big screens on August 25.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Paresh Rawal back as Doctor Ghungroo in Welcome 3; Joins Akshay, Sanjay, Arshad, Suniel & team