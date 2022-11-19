Hera Pheri 3 without Akshay Kumar? Suniel Shetty says Kartik Aaryan not replacing Raju’s character; Read here

Soon after the news broke out that the third installment of the Hera Pheri film series is likely in the making, fans can’t keep calm. This popular comedy series has been popular due to the streamlined acting skills of actors Suniel Shetty , Akshay Kumar , and Paresh Rawal among others. However, some news reports are nowadays suggesting that Akshay Kumar will not be playing the iconic ‘Raju’s character’ and will be replaced by actor Kartik Aaryan .

Kartik Aaryan not playing Raju in Hera Pheri 3, clarifies Suniel Shetty

About a week ago, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he will not be a part of the planned Hera Pheri installment due to some creative issues. Reacting to this, Suniel Shetty expressed his disappointment in knowing about the development and, as reported by the Hindustan Times, said, “I am not happy about it. It hurts. 14 saal toh humne vanvas kaat liye, uske baad bhi problem ho toh it hurts. We need to sit and talk. We all are mature adults, and fins a way through.”

“I have committed and I have to stay committed. So let’s see what happens. I will talk to them after November 20. As far as I’m concerned, all three are committed to the film... And Kartik is not playing Raju’s character. That is a completely different character which is coming to the movie, which is also very exciting,” he said, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Hera Pheri 3 is an upcoming comedy film directed by Neeraj Vora and produced by Feroz Nadiadwala.

Suniel Shetty to convince Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3?

On November 16, Suniel said that he will speak to Akshay Kumar and convince him to be a part of Hera Pheri 3. In an interview with Mid-Day, Shetty said, “Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly [that] Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am [done with] Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz [Nadiadwala, producer] and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh, and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.”

He further added, “Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place.”

Only time will tell what will happen next. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: Why has Akshay Kumar opted out of the Hera Pheri 3?