  1. Home
  2. entertainment

HERA PHERI completes 20 years today making Suniel Shetty nostalgic on social media

Priyadarshans iconic comedy "Hera Pheri" was released 20 years ago on this date, and the film has gone on to be regarded as a cult entertainer among Bollywood buffs.
3041 reads Mumbai
HERA PHERI completes 20 years today making Suniel Shetty nostalgic on social mediaHERA PHERI completes 20 years today making Suniel Shetty nostalgic on social media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The film starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal as three goodnatured men struggling in life, who get rich thanks to a freak twist of fate involving a wrong telephone number and a sinister kidnapping gone haywire. Tabu also played a pivotal role in the entertainer, which set the template for new-age comedy in Bollywood.

On Tuesday, actor Suniel Shetty took to social media to share a whiff of nostalgia.

"20 years and the love keeps pouring in. Memories that will last a lifetime," Suniel wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

20 years and the love keeps pouring in... memories that will last a lifetime! #pareshji #herapheri @akshaykumar

A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) on

Along with the post, Suniel uploaded a still of the film.

Several fans took to social media too, to share their love for the film.

A user commented: "Omg!!! How is that 20 years ago??? Time is moving so fast!!! I loved that movie."

Another one wrote: "I can watch this film on loop."

The sequel to "Hera Pheri", titled "Phir Hera Pheri", was released in 2006. While the three heroes returned, Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen were cast as female leads, and late Neeraj Vora took over as director.

Also Read Did Akshay Kumar just confirm about working on Hera Pheri 3 with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty? Find out

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement