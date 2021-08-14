Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala says Priyadarshan’s about 4 hour long cut ‘was full of depressing scenes’

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala has alleged that director Priyadarshan ‘abandoned’ the film during the post-production process. Firoz said that Priyadarshan handed him and his father a nearly 4 long hour cut which was ‘full of depressing scenes’. Firoz also alleged that Priyadarshan tried to coax the star cast.

Released in 2000, Hera Pheri has garnered a cult status amongst fans with a huge demand for the third part of the film. Phir Hera Pheri was released in 2006 and the venture was not directed by Priyadarshan. Speaking with Midday, Firoz mentioned, “He gave me a film with a runtime of three hours and 40 minutes. His version was full of depressing scenes; a lot of the humorous dialogues were deleted. He was absent during the background music recording and dubbing.”

Firoz further said, “I kept mum all these years out of respect for Priyan, and because the film became a blockbuster. But he has left no opportunity to run down my father and me. How can he talk about turning down our offer to direct the second and upcoming third part, when he did not even complete the first film?”

Firoz further mentioned that Priyadarshan watched the final cut of the film when his sister Noorie held a special screening for the director. “He did not tell her how he abandoned the project midway. This was the first time he watched the final cut, which was completely different from what he had [given]. The film, which the audiences saw, was the director’s cut in the sense that the director was cut from the final version,” he said, adding that Priyadarshan also tried to ‘convince the actors to say no’ to the sequel.

