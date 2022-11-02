Hera Pheri To Good Newwz: 15 best Bollywood comedy movies that make for perfect laughter riot

Bollywood has churned out some of the best comedy movies. Irrespective of whether you’re tensed, sad, or just frustrated – a good comedy, or movie, can always make you feel better! From Hera Pheri, Andaz Apna Apna, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Good Newwz, we compiled a list of Bollywood comedy movies ranging from cult to fantastic, that every Bollywood fan should watch and it will make for a perfect laughter riot. 1. Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty starrer Hera Pheri is one of the most loved films in Hindi cinema. In 2006, a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, was released. It is regarded as one of the best Hindi comedy films ever made. The story of the movie revolves around two tenants, Raju (Kumar) and Shyam (Shetty), and a landlord Baburao (Rawal), in desperate need of money, chances upon a ransom call via a cross connection. Both films, over the years, have managed to gain cult status for their hilarious script and entertaining performances. Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty starrer Hera Pheri 3 has also been confirmed and in the making reveals producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

2. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. features Sunil Dutt in his final film role as the father to his real-life son, Sanjay Dutt, who stars as the titular character. It is based on Murli Prasad Sharma who is a local goon in Mumbai popularly known as 'Munna Bhai and has kept his real identity secret from his parents, who think that their son is a doctor, however, he enrolls in a medical college to please his father. It is one of the most memorable films made by Rajkumar Hirani. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was a success and was later followed by a second film Lage Raho Munna Bhai, thus becoming the first installment of the Munna Bhai film series.

3. Chachi 420 The film is a remake of the 1996 Tamil movie Avvai Shanmughi. Chachi 420 starred Kamal Haasan and Nassar along with Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Johnny Walker, Paresh Rawal, Rajendranath Zutshi, Ayesha Jhulka, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Janki and Jayaprakash Paswan marry and have a daughter, however, after their divorce shortly and Janki gains custody of their daughter. The comedy film was co-written, produced, and directed by Kamal Haasan.



4. 3 Idiots Adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, the film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles, while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya star in pivotal roles. 3 Idiots is about three engineering students and best friends struggling to beat the Indian education system. The coming-of-age comedy-drama film was written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani co-written by Abhijat Joshi, with producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

5. Angoor Angoor stars Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles and was directed by Gulzar. It is a remake of the Indian film Do Dooni Char which was a remake of the 1963 Bengali language comedy film Bhranti Bilas, which is based on Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's Bengali novel by the same name. The film is about two pairs of identical twins separated at birth and how their lives go haywire when they meet in adulthood. It stars Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles.

6. Andaz Apna Apna Andaz Apna Apna stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles. The film has emerged as a cult film over the years. The film narrates the adventures of two broke young men Amar and Prem, who belong to middle-class families and compete to win over Raveena, a millionaire's daughter.

7. Hindi Medium Hindi Medium starred Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Dishita Sehgal, Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in the lead. The comedy-drama film was written and directed by Saket Chaudhary, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Maddock Films and T-Series. The movie is about Raj and Mita Batra, a married couple from Delhi, trying to get their daughter Pia, educated at a posh school. However, they learn that they learn that their background is holding her back, and they are willing to go to any lengths to change her fate.

8. Pyaar Ka Punchnama Pyaar Ka Punchnama stars Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma. The romantic-comedy movie is about three working bachelors who fall in love with three women. Trouble starts when the guys feel that their girlfriends are dominating them. Later, in 2015, a sequel titled Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was released.

9. Dhamaal The comedy movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary and Javed Jaffrey in the lead roles while Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania and Prem Chopra are featured in supporting roles. The movie is about four buddies who are jobless, homeless, and broke who learn about the secret of a hidden treasure from a dying thief. In 2011, a sequel, under the title of Double Dhamaal, was released. In 2019, a third sequel, under the name Total Dhamaal was released, with Deshmukh, Warsi, and Jaffrey returning to the cast.

10. Vicky Donor Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, with Annu Kapoor and Dolly Ahluwalia in pivotal roles. The story is about how a Bengali woman falls in love with a young Punjabi man, but later she finds it hard to fathom her new husband's past as a sperm donor.

11. Hungama Hungama stars Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen, while Shakti Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania and Shoma Anand play supporting roles. The movie is about a millionaire businessman living in a village who decides to move to the city with his wife, but soon they get into a case of a mistaken identity that causes them trouble. It is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 1984 Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi which itself was based on the 1980 Telugu movie Gopal Rao Gari Ammayi. In 2021, a sequel titled Hungama 2 was released, which featured Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash.

12. Good Newwz Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in the lead. Good Newwz is a story about the lives of two couples Dipti-Varun Batra (Kareena and Akshay) and Honey-Monica Batra (Diljit and Kiara) who are desperately trying to conceive a child. When nothing works, they turn to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) through a renowned hospital.

13. Golmaal: Fun Unlimited Rohit Shetty's directed film was the first installment of the Golmaal film series, it stars Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Sharman Joshi along with Rimi Sen and Paresh Rawal. The story revolves around the lives of Gopal, Lucky, Madhav, and Laxman. It was followed by three sequels followed—Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017)

14. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan emerged as a success. The film starred Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan playing dual roles while also featuring Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Sharat Saxena, and Satish Kaushik with Madhuri Dixit in a special appearance. The film is about Arjun and Pyare Mohan, who are honest policemen, however, trouble follows when thieves Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan, who are the look-alikes of Arjun and Pyare, commit crimes and get blamed for it.

15. Welcome Welcome is a story about two goons, who meet Rajiv, belonging to a respectable family, and wants to fix their sister's wedding with him. However, when Rajiv's uncle refuses to the wedding. It stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Feroz Khan, Mallika Sherawat, and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Raaz: 10 scariest horror movies you can binge-watch on Halloween with your friends