Here is how Govinda Naam Mera star Vicky Kaushal REACT on Katrina Kaif’s ‘Looks Tooo Fun’ comment, SEE here

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are amongst the most popular celebrity couples in Bollywood. They both have set benchmarks in Bollywood with their streamlined acting skills over decades. Though fans are eagerly waiting to see their on-screen chemistry in a Bollywood film, the love they share for each other is no secret. On Sunday, the trailer of Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera was released and this is how the lovebirds spoke with each other. Vicky Kaushal drops a ‘red heart’ on wifey Katrina Kaif’s ‘Looks Tooo Fun’ comment

The makers of Govinda Naam Mera unveiled the trailer of the film which is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar in December this year. This comedy thriller features Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Appreciating the team of this upcoming film, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress said, “Looks too fun” and attached a star-eyed emoji. Reacting to this, Vicky dropped a red heart emoji and wrote, "My Love". Have a look!

Vicky Kaushal says THIS when paps ask him about Katrina’s reaction on watching trailer of the film Soon after Govinda Naam Mera Trailer’s screening event got over in Mumbai, paps went ahead and asked the actor about Katrina’s reaction after watching the trailer of the film. Vicky smilingly with a little blush said, “Accha laga.” Paps then immediately asked that they both should share screen space together sometime soon in the future, to which Vicky said, “Aap log produce karo” and gave a cute smile.