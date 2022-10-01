Here is how Vicky Kaushal greeted his Masaan co-star Richa Chadha ahead of her wedding with Ali Fazal
Here is how actor Vicky Kaushal greeted his Masaan costar Richa Chadha ahead of her wedding with Ali Fazal. Do check out his comment below.
Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are soon going to tie a knot and enter a new journey in their life together as one. While we can’t keep calm, the couple are making sure to enjoy each moment of the wedding celebrations in style. To add spark to the festivities, Richa’s costar in the film Masaan, Vicky Kaushal has dropped down a sweet wish for her couple. Do check it out.
Taking to Instagram a few hours ago, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Two amazing souls coming together…..congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! @therichachadha @alifazal9” and attached a photo of the couple along with it in his Instagram story.
For the unversed, Kaushal’s first film where he played the lead role was Masaan. In the film, Vicky was in the lead role alongside Richa Chadha. Clearly, Vicky does share a lot of warmth and love for his first costar. Though Masaan did not manage to enter the 100-crore club at the box office in 2012, the film was widely appreciated by critics.
On Friday evening, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal shared a picture on their social media handles highlighting that their wedding celebrations have officially begun. The couple plan to get married in a grandeur way in Delhi. The bride-to-be shared pictures of herself with Ali Fazal and captioned it: "#RiAli Mohabbat Mubarak." Ali Fazal, posted the same pictures on social media handles, and wrote: "RiAli. Tumko bhi..." We wish the couple a happy life ahead.
Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal and Samantha’s The Immortal Ashwatthama back on track; On floors next Summer