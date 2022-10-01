Here is how Vicky Kaushal greeted his Masaan co-star Richa Chadha ahead of her wedding with Ali Fazal

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are soon going to tie a knot and enter a new journey in their life together as one. While we can’t keep calm, the couple are making sure to enjoy each moment of the wedding celebrations in style. To add spark to the festivities, Richa’s costar in the film Masaan, Vicky Kaushal has dropped down a sweet wish for her couple. Do check it out.

Taking to Instagram a few hours ago, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Two amazing souls coming together…..congratulations you two. Bohot saara pyaar! @therichachadha @alifazal9” and attached a photo of the couple along with it in his Instagram story.