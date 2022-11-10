Here is what Shweta Bachchan said about 'working as a teacher at Rs 3000/month'; Details INSIDE
The daughter of legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has opened up on working as a teacher at Rs 3000/month in the past. Do read on to know more.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, the daughter of popular Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, has opened up about her initial days of marriage. For those who are unaware, Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda with whom she has a daughter named Navya Naveli Nanda. In a recent development, Shweta, who is a popular columnist by profession, has made a major revelation wherein she has said that she worked as a teacher in kindergarten for Rs 3000 a month.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her journey after marriage
Shweta nowadays has grabbed headlines for being a part of her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda’s popular podcast ‘What The Hell Navya‘, along with her mother, Jaya Bachchan.
In a recent development, Shweta recalled about her initial days of marriage and her struggles with finances and said on that podcast that “she began her career as a kindergarten teacher earning Rs 3000 per month.”
Shweta said on the podcast, “I was borrowing money (from brother Abhishek Bachchan) not just in college but in school also... for buying food, and food. When you are in boarding school, it (food) is the number one commodity you can't live without... I was never educated on all this (managing finances). Then when I got married, and I was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was Rs 3000 a month. I put it in a bank..."
Shweta Bachchan appreciates Navya Nanda’s skills of maintaining finances
Further, Shweta appreciated her daughter Navya who managed the daily expenses and maintained a Microsoft Excel sheet to keep a tab on the same.
"I don't handle the finances of my business (even now). But I do understand (the financial side). I would never want you (Navya) to be like me. I am very happy both you and Agastya are very aware. Even now, in our house, Navya manages the money (daily expenses). Even I look at it (the family's finances listed on Excel sheet)... my ignorance in all things finances has not come down to you (Navya)... it's something about numbers, I just see them and I get nervous," Shweta added.
The podcast ‘What The Hell Navya’ began streaming on 24th September this year, every Saturday on all major audio streaming platforms.
