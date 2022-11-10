Here is what Shweta Bachchan said about 'working as a teacher at Rs 3000/month'; Details INSIDE

Shweta Bachchan Nanda , the daughter of popular Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan , has opened up about her initial days of marriage. For those who are unaware, Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda with whom she has a daughter named Navya Naveli Nanda . In a recent development, Shweta, who is a popular columnist by profession, has made a major revelation wherein she has said that she worked as a teacher in kindergarten for Rs 3000 a month.

Shweta nowadays has grabbed headlines for being a part of her daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda’s popular podcast ‘What The Hell Navya‘, along with her mother, Jaya Bachchan.

In a recent development, Shweta recalled about her initial days of marriage and her struggles with finances and said on that podcast that “she began her career as a kindergarten teacher earning Rs 3000 per month.”

Shweta said on the podcast, “I was borrowing money (from brother Abhishek Bachchan) not just in college but in school also... for buying food, and food. When you are in boarding school, it (food) is the number one commodity you can't live without... I was never educated on all this (managing finances). Then when I got married, and I was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was Rs 3000 a month. I put it in a bank..."