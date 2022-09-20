Here is what SS Rajamouli has to say on RRR's probability of winning an Oscar

Popular filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently busy promoting his recent film RRR at a global level. Starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film has minted hundreds of crores of rupees to date and continues to receive widespread appreciation and love from fans and well-wishers across the world. In the latest development, the South Indian filmmaker has travelled to the USA to promote his film.

Addressing a Questions and Answers session after screening the film at the IFC Center, Rajamouli opened up on the probability of his film winning an Oscar award and highlighted that this achievement, if likely, will not change the way of his storytelling.

“Whether RRR wins an Oscar or not, my plan for the next film is not going to change. Oscar will be a real boost for morale for the (film’s) unit and the country itself, but that’s not going to change the way I work. I constantly need to upgrade myself as a filmmaker. I have to update my tools of storytelling. That goes on the side. What I want to say and how I want to is not going to change,” Rajamouli said as reported by the Indian Express.

Notably, no Indian film has bagged an Oscar nomination in the last 21 years since Aamir Khan’s Laagan.

RRR and its similarities with Lagaan

Interestingly, just like the film Laagan, RRR is also set in the backdrop of the British Raj, highlighting the courage of Indians who carved out their own niche and refused to act in a manner desired by the British.

The Indian Express reported that Rajamouli was also asked how he feels about RRR, which shows the British in poor light after facing the challenges posed by the Indians.

“In the beginning of the film, you see the disclaimer card. Even if you miss it, it’s not a history lesson. It’s a story. The audience in general understands it. If a British is playing the villain, they understand that I am not saying all the Britishers are villains. If my heroes are Indians, they understand that all Indians are heroes. In this film, a particular guy is a villain and a particular guy is a hero. They automatically understand. They may not be knowledgeable about everything but their emotional intelligence is very high. Once we understand that as storytellers, we don’t have to worry about other peripheral things,” said Rajamouli as reported by the Indian Express.

About RRR

The film RRR hit the theatres on March 25, 2022, and is said to be the most expensive Indian film to date as it was made under a budget of Rs 550 crores approximately.

Also Read: RRR worldwide closing box office collections; Third highest grossing film ever in India