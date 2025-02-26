Here is who Ananya Panday talks to for ‘immediate cure’ between hectic schedules and it’s not rumored BF Walker Blanco; can you guess?

Ananya Panday is not only among the most popular actors of the current generation but also the busiest one. Nonetheless, she never misses a chance to shower love on her best friends Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor. Most recently, Ananya revealed how her friends are instrumental in helping her take care of herself during tight working hours.

During a recent interview with Vogue India, Ananya Panday’s BFF and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda asked how she takes care of herself between hectic schedules. In response to this, the actress had the sweetest reply as she revealed spending time with her friends, which works as a remedy for her.

She replied, "Talking to you is one way. No matter how busy I am, spending time with my friends over a meal or a meme is an immediate cure. I have two group chats: one with Suhana, Shanaya, and you, called Ananya’s Fans, and the other with my school friends of 14 years called Oz, named after the first movie we watched together.," she said.

The Chand Mera Dil actress further mentioned that she finds relatability in friends within the industry, but her circle has nothing to do with the movies that keep her grounded. She stated that she craves alone time more ever since she started to live by herself.

Ananya admitted hating it initially, but she always made sure that her parents were around. On a concluding note, Panday stated that she has started to enjoy simple pleasures like reading, watching a movie, or spending time with her pet, Riot.

On the professional front, Ananya Panday has a promising line-up of projects including Chand Mera Dil, Call Me Bae 2, and Kesari 2 in the pipeline.

She will be next seen in Kesari 2 which features Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in the lead roles. The period-drama film is based on the life of India's top barrister C. Sankaran Nair. It is inspired by real-life events and adapted from Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's authored book, The Case That Shook The Empire.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, it will be released in theaters later this year on March 14, 2025.