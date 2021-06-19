Here’re inside PICS from Kareena Kapoor’s house party with Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor & Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora along with beau Arjun Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora met for a house gathering at Kareena Kapoor’s residence in Bandra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a wonderful small party for her celebrity friends including Khan her beau and her sister Amrita Arora. Kareena posted a picture on her Instagram with Malaika wearing a white tank top and jeans while Malaika was in a black top and shorts. Kareena was hugging Malaika lovingly in the picture she posted and wrote in the caption, “Gucci bffs forever”. Amrita who is also one of the closest friends of Kareena for a long time also posted a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “when I meet my bff after 2 months”.

Shutterbugs were waiting outside Kareena’s residence to catch a glimpse of the stars. Arjun Kapoor got captured in the images wearing a black hoodie paired up with blue sneakers and covered his face with a mask. Amrita was wearing a black dress with black boots following COVID 19 protocols and wore a white face mask. Kareena had worked with Arjun in the past as they both played a married couple with a different social dynamic in ‘Ki & Ka’, which came out in 2016. Arjun’s character broke the general stereotypes as he portrayed the role of a house husband to a working wife.

Take a look at the pictures:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Irrfan Khan-led ‘Angrezi Medium’ playing the character of an Indian cop in London. One of her upcoming films is the much-awaited ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring . The film is an official remake of 1994 blockbuster ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks for which he won an Academy Award for Best Actor in the Lead Role.

