Here’s THIS actress who Virat Kohli dated before Anushka Sharma; See viral pictures

The prolific cricketer Virat Kohli started his innings in the international team around 2009. As per reports, Virat Kohli and started dating in 2013 and eventually got married in 2017. The couple dated famously for 4 years in the media limelight where they were rather open about their companionship as compared to other celebrity couples. Recently, some pictures have been going viral on social media where Virat Kohli is walking around with Izabelle Leite. Reportedly Virat was previously dating a Brazilian actress, who also acted in Indian films called Izabelle and pictures are out there going viral on Twitter.

According to reports, Virat dated Izabelle for two years before getting into a relationship with Anushka. Izabelle made her debut with in the 2012 release ‘Talaash: The Answer Lies Within’. Izabelle has acted in several Hindi and Telugu releases over a period of the last decade. She has also appeared in a rather popular music video called ‘Lahore’ with Guru Randhawa. Some of Izabelle’s films include Sixteen and Purani Jeans. Her last release so far was a Telugu romantic drama called ‘World Famous Lover’ co-starring Vijay Deverakonda where she played a crucial part in one of the many stories within the film.

Take a look at the pictures:

virat kohli and izabelle leite.

Virat and Anushka are blissfully married for over three years now and welcomed their first baby girl Vamika in January into their lives. Amidst the COVID 19 couple had started a fundraiser campaign on social media and donated 2 crores for the initiative.

