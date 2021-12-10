Here’s all you need to know about newlywed Katrina Kaif’s father Mohammed Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The first pictures of the couple as husband and wife took the internet by storm and fans have still not gotten over the fact that how beautiful they looked together. Everything was beyond perfect at VickKat’s wedding except one thing that many would have noticed and that is the absence of Kat’s father on her D-Day. Talking about her father, there is very little information about him. So as Katrina begins her journey into this new phase of her life, here’s everything you need to know about him.

Katrina Kaif’s father’s name is Mohammed Kaif and he is a businessman of Kashmiri heritage. He had started his own company in the United Kingdom, but eventually shifted base to the United States. It is believed that Kat’s mom and dad parted ways when she was very young hence she has had very little interaction with her dad. It was the actress’ mom who stood like a rock for Kat and her siblings and helped them stand on their own feet. Thus, Katrina had even adopted her mother Suzanne Turquotte’s maiden name, Katrina Turquotte. It was when she decided to step foot in Bollywood that Kat changed her last name to Kaif as it would be easier to pronounce.

Talking about her father in interviews, Katrina Kaif has always been vocal about the fact that her father has nothing to do with her upbringing, her religious, social or moral behaviour and that she has always missed her father’s love in her life. In fact, her parents split even impacted her childhood. Talking about her dad, Katrina had once said in an interview, “My dad, unfortunately, and not out of choice, has had no influence on our upbringing, on our religious or social or moral bearings. When I see friends who have wonderful fathers who are like pillars of support for their families, I say, if only I had that. But instead of complaining, I should be grateful for all the other things I have.”

Katrina Kaif is extremely close to her mother and reportedly it was her who walked the actress to the wedding mandap. Now that Kat has stepped into her new life, we wish lot of happiness for her.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding pics leave Bear Grylls, Malala Yousafzai & Lilly Singh in awe