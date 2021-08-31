Here’s everything you need to know about Khushi Kapoor ahead of her Bollywood debut

has become a huge sensation in the world of social media even before her launch in Bollywood. Much before she steps into showbiz or makes her acting debut, there remains an air of mystery and curiosity around her life. Khushi Kapoor has been a paparazzi favourite and has never failed to impress fans with her panache. The diva has gained a massive following on her social media and her fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screens. It was just a few weeks back that Pinkvilla reported that Zoya Akhtar was launching Khushi Kapoor along with ’s daughter and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. The star kids will make their debut in the director Zoya’s film based on Archie Comics. Pinkvilla had also learned that the film will be available on the OTT platform. A couple of days back, the paparazzi spotted Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor after a meeting with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar. Photographs of the young star kids increased the excitement among fans regarding their debut film. Now before Khushi makes her Bollywood debut, Pinkvilla brings to you some lesser-known facts about the gorgeous diva.

Interesting facts about Khushi Kapoor:

She is the younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress .

Khushi Kapoor was born on November 5th, 2000.

Khushi Kapoor shares a close bond with her elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut in 2018 Dhadak.

Over the years, Khushi has developed a strong bond with her half-brother and half-sister Anshula Kapoor.

Khushi is a travel freak and loves exploring new places.

She is a huge fan of Justin Beiber.

Before Bollywood took over, Khushi planned to become a model

Khushi made her Instagram account public in December 2020 and has garnered 587k followers so far.

She loves tattoos. Khushi recently got inked with her sister Anshula Kapoor. She also has inked her best friend’s name and all her family member’s birthdays in Roman Numerals.

The star kid is also close to Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

