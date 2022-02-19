Here’s everything you need to know about Vikrant Massey’s wife Sheetal Thakur

Actor Vikrant Massey, better known for his role in the crime thriller web series Mirzapur broke several hearts after he tied the knot with his ladylove Sheetal Thakur. The couple registered their marriage on the day of love, ‘Valentine’s Day’. And, they officially tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on February 18 in presence of some close friends and family members. As soon as the first pictures of the newly-wed couple went out, the Internet went crazy and created a buzz in the town.

Sheetal Thakur’s relative shared one of the first pictures from the wedding on Twitter. In the photograph, groom Vikrant and bride Sheetal was seen sitting at their ‘mandap’. The 37-year-old actor was seen wearing a white sherwani with a pink turban and cannot take his eyes off his beautiful bride who was donning a red lehenga. But, do you know who Sheetal Thakur exactly is, who stole the heart of our handsome Vikrant Massey?

Here is everything you need to know about Sheetal Thakur:

1. Reportedly, she was born on November 13, 1991 in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh

2. She moved to Mumbai to pursue her dream of becoming an actor

3. By profession, Sheetal is an actor and model

4. She shared the screen space with Vikrant Massey in Broken But Beautiful which was released in the year 2018

5. She has also worked in movies and web shows including Upstarts, Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and Chhappad Phaad Ke

On the work front, Vikrant is looking forward to the release of Shankar Raman's directorial Love Hostel with Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in the lead. The web series is slated to release on February 25.

