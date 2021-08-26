Here’s how Abhishek Bachchan broke his hand during a scene while filming in Chennai

Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Chennai shooting for the Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 Hindi remake. The actor recently took to Instagram and revealed that he met with an accident on the sets. According to a report in ETimes, the actor sustained an injury while performing an intense scene by smashing his hand against the table.

Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a post along with the picture. He captioned it by writing, “Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and cast. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little.”

According to a report in the Bombay Times, a source mentioned how Abhishek sustained the injury. “Abhishek had to bang his hand on the table in a state of an emotional high. It was a tense moment in the drama and he was completely into the shot...deep into the character's mind. While trying to make his performance come alive, and look and feel real, he went a few notches higher and banged his hand really hard on this really sturdy table. It was in the flow of the moment. His blow ended up bruising his right hand. He got medical aid immediately, but he wanted to be home with his family and to see his doctor in Mumbai for this. So, he took a few days off and he came back to shoot almost immediately. The fracture has now been included in the screenplay,” said a production hand.

