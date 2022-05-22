Here’s how Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Neetu Kapoor’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer

Ever since the first look of JugJugg Jeeyo was announced, fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Recently, the first poster of the film and the character introduction videos of the cast was released and fans have been jumping with joy. Well, today after a long wait, the trailer of the film has finally been released and we bet fans are finding it difficult to wait for the movie. Well, today at the trailer launch event we saw the entire star cast of the film interacting with the media and opening up about the movie and their journey.

We all know that JugJugg Jeeyo is Neetu Kapoor’s comeback film, hence the excitement around her character is a lot. Neetu Kapoor was asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to JugJugg Jeeyo’s trailer and she replied, “Ranbir has seen the trailer. I am sure he will love the movie too, because there is nothing to not like in the movie.” Even Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram stories to share the trailer and wrote, ‘Can Not Wait!!!’.

Neetu is paired opposite Anil Kapoor in the film who said that it is an absolute honour for him to be paired opposite Neetu in her comeback film. On his association with Dharma Productions in the film, Anil further added that he is not at all naughty in real life and he always wanted to work with Karan Johar’s dad but that could not happen. But the actor revealed that he is glad to be working with KJo now and called him an all-rounder.

Earlier, the team had unveiled the first look posters of the movie and had taken social media by storm. In fact, Alia Bhatt had also expressed her excitement about mother in law Neetu’s upcoming movie. Sharing details about the movie, a source had told Pinkvilla, “It’s a tale of two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage. The premise beautifully merges the generation gap and puts out a unique point of view about love, but with ample humour. JugJugg Jeeyo is more about families, and the bond a married son with his father and mother played Anil and Neetu”. To note, JugJugg Jeeyo will be out on June 24 this year.

