Here’s how Alia Bhatt made Bhumi Pednekar’s birthday special in lockdown; See PHOTO

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 31st birthday in quarantine and Alia Bhatt sent some birthday flowers and balloons; Take a look
2824 reads Mumbai Updated: July 21, 2020 12:34 pm
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bhumi Pednekar celebrate their birthday on July 18 and while PeeCee was in USA, Bhumi celebrated her birthday in Mumbai at home. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bhumi had a quiet birthday celebration at home and also, the actress took to social media to share a video giving fans a sneak-peek into her quarantine birthday. By way of a social media post, Bhumi thanked everyone for showering her with so much love as she wrote, “As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate & grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support. To have such incredible people in my life. To be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have the means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, am so so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown... Thank you so much #gratitude #thankyou.”

Later, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to wish the Sonchiriya actress on her birthday as she called Bhumi her “birthday twin,” and wrote on her Instagram, “My birthday twin...Hope you had a great birthday and have an amazing year!” Now, amidst a host of wishes and gifts, Alia Bhatt, who will be sharing screen space with Bhumi in Karan Johar’s Takht, sent birthday flowers and balloons to Bhumi and the latter took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the gorgeous flowers and balloons that Alia sent and alongside the flowers, it had a name tag which read, ‘With Love Alia Bhatt.”

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha and next, she was seen in films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Next, Bhumi will be seen in Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which will release on Netflix.

