Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir, Alia, Kareena & others celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi last year

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, we revisit old photos of stars such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Big B and others to see how they celebrated the festival last year. Take a dekko!

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with aplomb over a period of 11 days and B-town celebs, TV stars, and aam-junta gear up to bring bappa home. However, this year, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are going to be different because due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations will be small and low key as people will avoid going to social gatherings. Also, due to the pandemic, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have been cut short from 10 to one and a half days at most places. Yes, we will totally miss the grandeur with which the festival was celebrated and since celebs won’t be stepping out to visit the pandals, and celebrate with fans, we decided to revisit last year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and bring you dope on how did Bollywood celebs celebrate the festival in 2019 when we were far from the pandemic and social distancing was not something we were aware of.

Every year, Amitabh Bachchan, , , , and other celebs step out to visit the pandals and celebrate with fans. Also, every year in August, celebs bring Ganesha into their house, temple, or pandal and the idol is worshipped for 10 days along with various cultural programmes. Needless to say, this year, due to the pandemic, people will mostly meet each other virtually and celebrate the festival, and celebs will greet their fans via social media. And so, we revisit the celebrations of 2019 when celebs visited pandals to celebrate the festival.

Salman Khan

Every year, Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, hosts the Ganesh Utsav at her home and Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and others from the khan khandaan and also other B-town celebs visit Arpita’s house to be part of the celebrations. Last year, while Salman's mother Salma Khan performed the welcome aarti for Bappa upon his arrival, Salman Khan was photographed at Arpita Khan's place for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan

Not sure how will Mr. Khan celebrate the festival, but last year, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share photos of him and his family bidding adieu to Ganesha. “Pooja done....Visarjan done. Ganpati Bappa Morya!! May the happiness of the world and beyond come into every household & for every family,” SRK wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan

Every year, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan visit Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh and and Aradhya Bachchan join them to offer prayers. While this year, the Bachchans are going to be home and send Ganesh Chaturthi wishes via social media to their fans, last year, Big B visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal and was also papped at Ambani family hosted private Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their Mumbai home, Antilia.

Last year, Katrina Kaif and Isabelle Kaif attended Arpita Khan Sharma’s Ganpati Utsav and the two sisters were papped outside Arpia’s residence. In the photos, Katrina was seen dressed in a peach modern saree with minimalist makeup and her hair was left open.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

While this year, Kareena, and Taimur will have a quiet Ganesh Chaturthi celebration due to the pandemic, last year, Bebo, Karisma Kapoor along with their children Taimur Ali Khan, Kiaan Raj Kapur and Samaira Kapur, dropped by at their aunt Rima Jain's house for an intimate puja and lunch. Also, they were joined by cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain, Babita Kapoor, 's mother Hiroo Johar, and Karan’s twins- Yash and Roohi. Also, Taimur Ali Khan became the center of attention when his videos chanting Ganpati Bappa Moraya went viral online

and

Last year, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Ambanis hosted a grand puja to celebrate Ganpati's homecoming and the party was attended by a host of B-town celebs. From Amitah Bachchan, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Karisma Kapoor, and others, a galaxy of celebs attended the Ganesh Chaturthi puja and the highlight of the guest list were lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they arrived together at the puja. While Alia Bhatt was wearing a yellow nine-yards saree, Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper in a jacket over kurta and pants.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Every year, Shilpa Shetty brings home bappa and celebrates the festival over a period of 11 days. While yesterday, Shilpa Shetty was papped as she got bappa home, however, unlike every year, we are sure that this year, the celebrations will be low key for the Kundras due to the pandemic. Last year, Shilpa Shetty had shared a picture from her celebration with hubby Raj Kundra and Viaan while they all wore colour-coordinated yellow outfits. “And .... My GANNU RAJA is back. Our 10th year! The remover of obstacles and Lord of success.. May He bestow us all with His blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi,” she had written in an Instagram post.

Ahuja

Although this year, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is in London with hubby Anand Ahuja on the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, however, last year, this Neerja actress visited Andhericha Raja to seek blessings of Ganpati during the ongoing festivities.

