HERE’s how Arbaaz Khan celebrated his birthday with girlfriend Giorgia Andriani; Check out the PICS

Actor and producer Arbaaz Khan celebrated his 54th birthday on Wednesday with his girlfriend Giorgio Andriani. She took to Instagram and shared several pictures and videos from the birthday celebration on Instagram. Giorgia posted a picture with Arbaaz where both of them are posing for the camera looking dashing. Giorgio captioned the post by writing, “Happy Birthday Arbaaz!” along with a heart emoji. Giorgio also shared videos on her Instagram story where both Arbaaz and her are sitting in a restaurant enjoying cakes and other delicacies. Arbaaz commented on Giorgia’s post and wrote, “Grazie” along with a heart emoji.

On his birthday, Arbaaz released the teaser for the upcoming episode of the chat show Pinch with Tiger Shroff as a guest. Arbaaz funnily asked Tiger about his genes being a cocktail from his father’s and mother’s side. Tiger said, “My dad's dad is Gujarati. Dad's mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese. She's a Muslim. Mom's mom is French, and mom's dad is Bengali. So I'm a mix of a lot of things, I don't know what that makes me." Tiger also answered several troll questions and comments sportingly about his looks and acting skills.

Take a look at the post:

Speaking about his show to Hindustan Times, Arbaaz has said that the show offers a platform for celebrities to open up and give an insight into their lives. He said, “Whenever you see stars, more often you see them playing a character. We don't really know who they are, what are the things they get sensitive or emotional about. When you do a show like this, the humane aspect of the stars comes out. Which is why the show connects with people.”

