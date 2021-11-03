Here’s how Deepika Padukone plans on celebrating Diwali 2021 with her family

Deepika Padukone might have not time to chill amid her hectic work schedule but seemingly the star is looking at spending some quality time with her family amid Diwali festivities. As per reports, Deepika has planned a small getaway with her family to celebrate the festival of light with great zeal and enthusiasm.

A source told The Times of India that, “this year Deepika is going to celebrate Diwali with her family but away from home. She has taken a small and much-deserved getaway with her family and will resume work post this. She always tries to keep the festival time for her family." The place of the getaway is not confirmed as of yet.

Just ahead of the festival, the actress took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her Diwali in a nutshell. In a candid video, Deepika Padukone said, “In my years growing up in Bangalore, all the kids would gather downstairs and burn crackers. Our names, Anisha, Ujjala, Prakash and Deepika, mean light. Isn’t that a fun fact?”

The Ram Leela starlet continued, “From the time I wake up to the time I sleep, there’s always some kind of music playing. Diwali makes it even more special.” In the clip, Deepika Padukone also shared some intriguing details of her playlist, she added, “I can’t give you so much information, you know I’m possessive about music. But because I’m fond of you, it’s called the Diwali bash playlist.”

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of 83 alongside husband Ranveer Singh. She will also be a part of Shakun Batra’s yet-untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. In addition to this, rumour mills has it that the shooting of her actioner Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan will also commence soon.

ALSO READ| The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh reveals how he impressed Deepika Padukone during the shoot of Lungi Dance