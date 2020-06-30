Here’s how Deepika Padukone is preparing for Shakun Batra’s film amid lockdown

Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan’s ’83, and due to the pandemic, the film’s release has been pushed.

was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, and while she was to jet off to Sri Lanka for the shooting of Shakun Batra’s untitled film co-starring Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all shootings were stalled. That said, as we speak, Deepika Padukone is quarantining at home with hubby , and besides, cooking and working out and attending Zoom calls, Deepika has also been preparing for Shakuns’ film, that’s right!

Well, had there been no lockdown, Deepika, in all likelihood, would have finished one schedule of the film, however, since that’s not happened, she is making sure to prepare for her role at home. As per reports, Deepika Padukone has been dedicating some time of her quarantine day daily to read at least a few pages of her Shakun Batra film script because she wants to stay in touch with her character. Adding, the report read that while Deepika doesn't want to over-prepare, she also doesn't want to lose touch with her character completely. Well, we understand why because that is going to be the first film that Deepika will start shoot post the lockdown is lifted. Also, during a recent interview, when Deepika Padukone was asked about Shakun’s film, she had said that she is a big fan of Shakun’s work because he is beautiful when it comes to dealing with interpersonal relationships. Talking about the film, Deepika had said that the film is a story about two couples and creatively, she was in fact, looking forward to doing something in this space.

