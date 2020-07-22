Here’s how Dil Bechara’s Sanjana Sanghi felt after reading The Fault In Our Stars and you’ll resonate with her

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanajan Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan will release digitally on July 24, 2020

Sanjana Sanghi will be making her Bollywood debut with Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and while the film is just a few days away from release, for it will release digitally on July 24, 2020. Now today, we browsed through the internet and stumbled upon a throwback post by the debutante wherein she shared her emotion after reading the book- The Fault In Our Stars. Well, for all those who don’t know, Dil Bechara is the official adaptation of John Green’s novel titled The Fault In Our Stars, and post signing the film, Sanjana read the book and shared her emotions on reading it

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana Sanghi shared a photo of the book with a cup of coffee and alongside, she wrote, “Sometimes, you read a book and it fills you with this weird evangelical zeal, and you become convinced that the shattered world will never be put back together unless and until all living humans read the book. TFIOS makes you want to fall in love, all over again! #ReadABookDay…” Also, during a recent interview, Sanjana got talking about how she felt post the trailer release as she admitted that she was filled with mixed emotions when the trailer was released online because she recalled that after working so hard on the film, she couldn’t, for a moment, appreciate her and the team’s hard work because what everyone only wished for was that Sushant was here to celebrate the film.

