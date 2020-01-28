Here’s how Disha Patani is managing shooting with Salman Khan for Radhe in Goa and promoting Malang in Mumbai

Disha Patani has been juggling between Goa and Mumbai amidst the shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan and Malang promotions. Here’s how the actress is trying to keep up with her commitments.

had announced Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai last year in November along with the cast which included as the leading lady. Soon after, shoot for Radhe had begun and often Disha would share photos from the sets while getting ready for her shot. Amidst this, Disha was also gearing up for promotions of Malang with Aditya Roy Kapur. Over the past few days, Radhe’s shoot has been going on in Goa where Disha and Salman have been shooting.

However, amidst Radhe shoot, Disha wanted to be there for Malang promotions and for it, she planned on returning with Salman to Mumbai when he came to shoot for Bigg Boss 13. As per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Disha has been juggling between Radhe’s shoot with Salman and Malang promotions with Aditya in Mumbai. The Malang actress has been promoting Malang in Mumbai when Salman is also in Mumbai and before the Khan heads back to Goa, she manages to make it to the shoot.

As per a source that told the daily, “Disha was keen to be in Mumbai and promote her film and planned her promotions when Salman was not there in Goa and had to return to Mumbai for his TV show. So, Disha too came in to do her promotions on shows like Indian Idol, apart from other media interactions. She obviously reached back at the shoot on time for Salman’s return, so that the shoot did not suffer.” Meanwhile, the report further stated that Radhe’s shoot is taking place as per the schedule and despite the extension of Bigg Boss 13 causing a delay, the shoot will be wrapped by apparently by February 21.

On Tuesday morning, Salman jetted off to Goa to shoot for Radhe with Randeep Hooda. A day back, Randeep had shared a photo of heading to Goa for shoot. The report also stated that soon Salman, Disha and other cast members will be heading to Bangkok to shoot scenes for Radhe. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Jackie Shroff and South star Bharath Niwas. It is slated to release on Eid 2020. On the other hand, Disha’s Malang is slated to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

