Here’s how Disha Patani REACTS when asked about Tiger Shroff not acknowledging their relationship; READ ON

made her Bollywood debut with M S Dhoni and post that, she was seen in films such as Baaghi 2, Bharat and others and right from her debut film, what has remained a constant in Disha’s life is her friend Tiger Shroff, who as per reports, Disha is dating. Whenever the two get time from their busy shooting schedules, Disha and Tiger are often papped together in the city and not once or twice, but this Bharat actress is asked a lot of times whether she is dating Tiger or not.

Now as we speak, Disha is busy with the promotions of Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor and during a recent interview, when Disha was asked about the fact that whether she is dating Tiger and the fact that Tiger doesn’t acknowledge their relationship, Disha replied as she said, ‘What relationship?’ Well, we just hope that they both are dating because we totally love their pairing both, on and off screen and yes, fans would totally agree with us.

While Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff romanced each other in Baaghi 2, the two will be seen sharing screen space in Baaghi 3 wherein Disha and Tiger will be seen recreating and dancing to Abhishek Bachchan’s Dus Bahane Karke. Post Malang, Disha Patani will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring and Randeep Hooda.

