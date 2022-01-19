Here’s how Fatima Sana Shaikh is prepping to play Indira Gandhi in Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’

Ever since Vicky Kaushal has announced his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur, fans cannot keep calm. Recently, the actor had taken to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra to welcome them on board. Fatima Sana Shaikh would be seen playing the character of Indira Gandhi in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, and to portray a real-life character is a difficult job that the Dangal actress wants to get right at any cost.

A source close to the actress reveals, "Fatima has been reading a number of books on Indira Gandhi to understand her better and get an idea of her regime as the Prime Minister. She also has got her hands on various documentaries to get the nuances and mannerisms of her character right. It is a responsible role and Fatima wants to do full justice to it." After essaying the character of Geeta Phogat in her debut Dangal, Fatima will step into the shoes of Indira Gandhi for Sam Bahadur. The actress is currently riding the high horse with multiple shoot schedules and big-ticket projects in her kitty.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently in Indore shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan. The actor keeps sharing certain pictures and videos from the sets of the film that has got us all excited for the rom-com.

Apart from that, Vicky made it to the headlines recently as he celebrated his first Lohri with wifey Katrina Kaif after their wedding. The actress had travelled all the way till Indore to be by her hubby and celebrate the festival.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late