Here’s how Hrithik Roshan reacts to Sussanne Khan’s ‘Sunday Workout hardest day’; Watch VIDEO
Sussanne Khan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. She often shares videos and pictures from her personal as well as professional life on Instagram. Sussanne also believes in fitness and often shares inspiring workout videos with her fans. On Sunday, she took to Instagram and shared a workout video. She can be seen training intensely in the video as she mentioned that she works out the hardest on Sunday. Sussanne also thanked several trainers and fitness enthusiasts who have had a role to play in her life in order to inspire her to ‘chasing those endorphins’.
Hrithik Roshan took to the comment section and wrote, “Super” complimenting Sussanne for the intense training. Sussanne wrote a caption, which read, “Sunday Workout hardest Day.. I never dreamt that I would be somebody like me…. Somebody who can say Muscle definitely is my best friend. Thank you to all the trainers and training enthusiasts I have had in my life who I have absorbed from to get to a place where I love chasing those endorphins…My Way. #nobodycansaveyoubutyou @sohfitofficial @f45_training_juhu @zenobiamody @niketraining." Several other celebrities took to the comment section including Anita Hassanandani and wrote, “Killing it” along with a fire emoji. Sussanne replied by writing, “Thank u doll”.
Sussanne and Hrithik got married in 2000 and parted ways 14 years later in 2014. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan recently announced Fighter along with Deepika Padukone to be the first ‘aerial action franchise’ of India. He will also reportedly be co-starring with Saif Ali Khan in the remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha.
