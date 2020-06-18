Here’s how Irrfan Khan fans reacted when son Babil Khan said he looks ‘just like dad’ in THIS photo

Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, took to social media to share his candid photo and fans felt that he resembles later actor and his father, Irrfan Khan. Take a look

Ever since Irrfan Khan’s demise, his son, Babil Khan, has been sharing old and throwback photos of his father with his fans and Instafam, and today, Babil Khan shared a candid photo on Instagram wherein he claims that he looks like his late father as his caption read, “Oh my god, you look just like your dad!” Soon after, all of Irrfan fans took to social media to express a sense of awe as they agreed that Babil did look like Irrfan Khan.

In the photo, Babil is gazing into the lens and we do agree that he looks like actor and late father Irrfan Khan. Babil’s followers agreed that he does resembles his father as some wrote, “Yes you do,” and another fan wrote, “Ctrl+C Ctrl+V caption here,” while another fan wrote, “Bhai Bhai.” A few days back, Babil shared an unseen photo of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after he claimed his life by hanging at his Bandra residence and Babil expressed a sense of grief over his demise and also urged fans to seek help in case they are undergoing any sort of mental illness. Babil wrote, “WTF is happening? I can’t find the words Man, if you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead…”

For all those who don’t know, Irrfan Khan died in April after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. Soon after his demise, Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, , , , and others took to social media to express a sense of grief over Irrfan’s demise.

