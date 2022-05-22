Here’s how Kareena Kapoor deals with freezing Darjeeling weather while shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s film; WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses who love to stay in shape. She often works hard to maintain her perfect figure and always motivates her fans to do the same. But, we also know how much she loves food and also indulges in cheat days, like today when she was relishing some yummy hot French fries. The actress is currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and she keeps posting pictures from the sets. Even today she posted a video and we cannot help but crave for French fries after looking at it.

In the video that Kareena Kapoor shared, we can see a plate of yummy French fries kept on a plate which is kept on a chair. Kareena can be seen dressed in a black jacket that covered her to her neck completely which she paired over her blue jeans and sneakers. She ties her hair and looked lovely in the freezing weather as she was enjoying her French fries. On the other hand, Vijay Varma too was eating French fries and also sipping a hot cup of tea. Sharing this video, Kareena wrote, “When it’s freezing …you know what to do …French fries oh put chaat masala and red chilli on it ….ufffff.”

Check it out:

Sujoy Ghosh's film will be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X. The film will be a digital release and mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's first web project. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is set to release in August 2022. This film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor enjoys dinner with Saif Ali Khan and others amid The Devotion of Suspect X shoot; PIC