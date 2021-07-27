Here’s how Kareena Kapoor Khan is shedding all her post pregnancy weight; Workout VIDEO Inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been a fitness enthusiast. She is always focused on eating healthy and living healthy. In fact, she imbibes the same habit in her son Taimur Ali Khan as well. But, talking about her post-pregnancy weight, many fans wondered how she lost those extra kilos so quickly? After both her pregnancies Kareena gained her shape back in no time. Well, if you think that it must have been easy for her, then you have to watch Kareena’s recent Instagram story. It is proof of the amount of hard work the actress puts in to look like she does.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and posted a collage video of her working out from home. In the first video, we can see her jumping with dumbles in her hand. In the second video, we can see her doing some intense floor exercises. Kareena wore an all-black outfit. She wore a black sports bra paired with black gym pants, and her neon shoes definitely added that punk. Looking at the video, it appears that the actress must be working out in her balcony area. Kareena captioned this story as “getting there each day at a time.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan sure is a motivation for all the ladies, who feel losing pregnancy weight is not possible. Also, this video is an answer to all those who feel that losing weight is easy for her. She puts in a lot of hard work to look fabulous. Her hard work pays off every time, and she looks flawless. What do you think?

