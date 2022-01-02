Here’s how Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra pour in New Year wishes to fans

Bollywood celebrities have blessed our social media feeds with beautiful New Year wishes. Among many, the rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also took to their social media handles and poured in wishes for their fans. Reportedly, Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were on a vacation together. The actors gave a sneak peek from their New Year holiday as they penned heartfelt wishes for fans. Kiara treated fans to a video with a caption that read, “And into the New Year we go with renewed faith and gratitude. May 2022 be happier, healthier, and safer for all of us.”

Whereas, Sidharth Malhotra shared his dashing pictures from the vacation. Along with it, he wrote, “May this year be the start of a new chapter in which you write your own story! Wishing you strength & good health on this journey ahead.” The actors’ posts captivated fans' hearts and they bombarded the comment section with love and compliments. Among many, Ishaan Khatter left a comment on Sidharth’s post which read as, “Stunning clicks wow who took.” There were reports that stated Sidharth and Kiara were vacationing somewhere in Rajasthan along with Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter.

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will star Kartik Aaryan and Tabu along with Kiara in pivotal roles. Whereas, Sidharth will next be seen in Yodha and Thank God. The actor also has Mission Majnu in the pipeline.

