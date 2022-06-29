Here’s how Kiara Advani is celebrating the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo

Kiara Advani has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress has struck a hattrick with her back to back releases. After the phenomenal success of Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara has delivered two hits of late - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo. Needless to say, Kiara’s fans are over the moon about her success. And now, post the success of her last two releases, Kiara is off for a quick vacation.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara gave a glimpse of her vacation mode as she shared an in-flight pic. The actress had posted a pic giving a glimpse of the clouded sky from the window of her flight while she was enjoying a glass of juice. The Indoo Ki Jawani actress had captioned it as a ‘Much needed vacay” along with a plane emoticon. For the uninitiated, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 marked Kiara Advani’s first attempt at the horror comedy genre and the movie also featured Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in the lead. On the other hand, JugJugg Jeeyo was released last week and also had Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in key roles.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s post:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani also has some interestingly movies in the pipeline. The actress is shooting for Shankar’s RC 15 with Ram Charan. Besides, she will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Kiara will also reportedly by collaborating with Kartik Aaryan once again for Sameer Vidwans’ next.

