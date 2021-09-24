Here’s how KL Rahul reacts when rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty doesn’t pick his FaceTime calls

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul’s latest social media post has added fuel to his ongoing romance rumours with Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty. It so happened that on Thursday, KL Rahul decided to interact personally with his Instagram family. He hosted a Q&A session online asking fans to ‘drop suggestions on what he should do today’. Not only fans, but even rumoured girlfriend Athiya Shetty chimed in to join the online session. However, what left us baffled was KL Rahul’s adorable reply that seemingly hints that something’s cooking between the two famous personalities.

Replying to the cricketer’s question, Athiya Shetty asked the batsman to ‘definitely FaceTime her’. KL Rahul immediately responded to the suggestion with a picture of a saddened expression. He further revealed that the ‘sad face’ is how he feels when Athiya doesn’t pick his calls. Since, Rahul tagged Athiya Shetty in the post, it can be safely said that the anonymous suggestion came from the Hero actress.

Take a look at their adorable social media banter below:

Athiya Shetty & cricket powerhouse KL Rahul’s friendship has created a massive buzz amongst their fans. The Motichoor Chaknachoor actor also accompanied Rahul for a cricket series in England. Moreover, their social media engagement in the recent past have hinted that things might have begun to become serious between the two. However, both Rahul and Athiya have refrained from confirming their relationship openly. Even father Sunil Shetty seems to help the lovebirds to keep details of their bond away from the limelight.

ALSO READ| Suniel Shetty calls daughter Athiya Shetty’s rumoured beau KL Rahul & Ahan Shetty his ‘strength & love’