Here’s how Kriti Sanon reacted after being humiliated publicly by a choreographer during modeling days

Kriti Sanon debuted in Hindi films with Heropanti in 2014 alongside Tiger Shroff. Kriti started her career as a model. In a chat with Brut, Kriti recalled her modeling career, and she remembered being humiliated by a choreographer in front of 20 other models at the end of the show. She mentioned that she got publicly reimpramended because she made a mistake in choreography. Kriti mentioned that she spoke to her mother about the incident and her mother advised her to be more thick-skinned to survive in the business.

Kriti recalled the incident and said, “When I did my first ramp show, I remember I messed up somewhere in the choreography and the choreographer was very rude to me. She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this. So, I remember sitting in an auto, and the moment I sat, I started crying. I went back home and I cried to my mother. My mother was like, ‘I don’t know if this profession is for you. I don’t.”

Kriti further said, “You need to be emotionally way stronger, you need to be a thick-skinned person and you need to be a lot more confident than you are.’ And I think confidence is something that I gained with time”. Kriti has an interesting lineup of films including Bachchan Pandey alongside . Kriti has completed the production work on -led Bhediya. Kriti is also starring alongside Prabhas and in Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’.

