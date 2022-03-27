Here’s how mom Gauri Khan reacted to Suhana Khan’s stunning backless gown photo

All eyes are on Suhana Khan ever since the news of her OTT debut has been out. Reportedly, she is all set to make her debut alongside Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. Well, for the past couple of days the star kid is making her fans go gaga over the stunning pictures that she keeps posting on her social media. A few days ago it was her pictures in a saree that took the internet by quite a storm and now it is her black backless satin gown pictures that have left everyone quite speechless. But today what caught our attention was mom Gauri Khan’s reaction to Suhana’s pic.

Gauri Khan who often showers praises on her daughter Suhana Khan did not leave the chance to appreciate her daughter even today. Taking to her Instagram stories, Gauri shared a picture of Suhana who looked stunning in a black backless satin gown and absolutely raised the hotness bar to the next level. Gauri shared the picture and posted a black heart with it. Yesterday the star wife showered praises on her husband Shah Rukh Khan as well who broke the internet literally with her Pathaan look.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, certain pictures of Suhana Khan along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda had come out recently in their respective looks as reportedly they have begun prepping for the Zoya Akhtar directorial The Archies.

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he is currently in Spain shooting for his upcoming movie Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone. Even John Abraham will be starring in this film in a pivotal role.

