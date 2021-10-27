Here’s how Radhika Apte wrapped up 3 films in 3 months post second lockdown

Radhika Apte is a very popular name in the entertainment industry. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Radhika Apte has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself. She is one of the busiest actresses in the Hindi film industry. Recently, Radhika managed to complete 3 projects in 3 months. She reportedly started in July and worked till September to fulfill all her work commitments.

As per a report in ETimes, a source close to the actress shared, "Radhika was continuously on the go since July and she took no break till September. She completed 3 projects along with 6 exclusive brand campaigns in a jiffy to stand to her commitment-filled schedule. Within this short time, she ticked off shoots for 2 OTT projects and Forensic opposite Vikrant Massey off her list."

"The most challenging part of shooting in such a short span for all these projects was that her characters in each, differ vastly from each other. So Radhika was not only doing a physical change of characters but she would also have to get into completely different mindsets and mental space while hopping a set,” the source added.

Radhika will next be seen in Vasan Bala's ‘Monica, O My Darling’ which is being produced for Netflix India. The actress will be starring in it alongside Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi as well as an ensemble of other actors. She will also be seen in ‘Made in Heaven 2’ and ‘Forensic’ alongside Vikrant Massey and Prachi Desai.