Here’s how Ranveer Singh reacted after seeing Kapil Sharma’s daughter photos; Check it out

Yesterday, Kapil Sharma shared photos of his new born daughter on social media and introduced her to the world as Anayra Sharma. Soon after, a bevy of television actors showered love on the photo but amidst all the comments, what stood out for us was ’s comment on the photo as the Gully Boy actor wrote, ‘Oyee yaar Kapil...’ Well, Kapil Sharma and Ranveer Singh share a great camaraderie and whenever Ranveer comes onto The Kapil Sharma Show, these two are a riot. Such is Ranveer and Kapil’s rapport that Ranveer and attended Kapil’s wedding and were seen dancing and singing and therefore, it comes as no surprise that Ranveer was overwhelmed to see Kapil’s daughter.

Well, for all those who don’t know, Deepika was the first one to see Kapil’s daughter photos as the comedian showed her the photos when she appeared on the show to promote Chhapaak. Just a couple of days before their first wedding anniversary, Kapil and Ginni Chatrath welcomed a baby girl and Kapil took to Twitter to share the news as he wrote, “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di.”

In one of the first photos of Kapil and his daughter, the baby girl is seen in the arms of her dad and staring at him while he is being fed a sweet by someone. During an earlier interview, Kapil was asked about experiencing fatherhood, and the comedian-actor had said that he just wants to take care of his wife and they are very excited as it's their first kid but Kapil said that his mother is the most excited as she has been waiting for this moment for years now.



Credits :Instagram

